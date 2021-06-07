Beavercreek company lands $23M Army surveying, mapping contract

Woolpert Inc., based in Beavercreek, was awarded a $22,666,666 firm-fixed-price contract for photogrammetric and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) surveying and mapping work.

Woolpert Vice President and National Security Market Director Darius Hensley said in a statement that the firm is looking forward to the work with the St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.