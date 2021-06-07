Beavercreek company lands $23M Army surveying, mapping contract

A Beavercreek architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting company recently won a large contract with the U.S. Army.
Woolpert Inc., based in Beavercreek, was awarded a $22,666,666 firm-fixed-price contract for photogrammetric and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) surveying and mapping work.
Woolpert Vice President and National Security Market Director Darius Hensley said in a statement that the firm is looking forward to the work with the St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“The district does an outstanding job of facilitating tasks for clients like the U.S. Air Force, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Army Geospatial Center, which helps further each of their missions,” Hensley said. “We appreciate all they do, and we are honored to work with them again on this AEG contract
Bids were solicited via the internet with 38 received, the Department of Defense said.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2026, the DoD said.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis, Mo.