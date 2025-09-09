Beavercreek company lands Air Force award with $97 million ceiling

This contract aims to provide solutions for the “Industrial Internet of Things Enterprise Platforms, Data Analytics as a Service, Solution Factory, and Positive Inventory Control Fusion,” the DOD said.

“ILW is excited to partner with AFSC (the Air Force Sustainment Center) to continue their industrial modernization of the OIB (organic industrial base),” Jon Mitchell, chief executive and chief technology officer of Illumination Works, said on LinkedIn in an announcement of the award.

“OIB” is a reference to an array of assets that back warfighters, such as maintenance depots, shipyards, air logistics centers, manufacturing sites and more.

That industrial base faces a number of challenges, including aging infrastructure and equipment, workforce development, supply chain instability and more, Steven Morani, then the acting assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, told the House Armed Services Committee in 2021.

Work for the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and other units at other sites.

It’s expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2036.

The contract came from the Enterprise Contracting Section in Oklahoma City, Okla.