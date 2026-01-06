Beavercreek company positioned for contracts under missile defense ‘SHIELD’

SHIELD is meant to help the Department of Defense and the Missile Defense Agency quickly issue orders under one flexible contract vehicle.

No funds have been obligated on the base IDIQ award, the DOD said. Funds will be awarded when orders are made.

This contract readies Parallax to compete for future work, essentially.

“Selection for the SHIELD IDIQ reflects Parallax’s longstanding commitment to mission-driven research and innovation in support of national defense,” Dennis Andersh, chief executive and president of Parallax, said in a statement. “This vehicle provides an important pathway to contribute our expertise alongside government and industry partners addressing some of the nation’s most critical missile defense challenges.”

Initially, early last month, 1,014 companies were named to the contract vehicle. By Dec. 18, another 1,086 firms were added.

The companies will be expected to help develop technologies supporting the Trump administration’s Golden Dome initiative.