Beavercreek construction company lands big base contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Butt the contract to renovate a portion of Building 71 at Wright-Patterson, said Colin Clark, Butt Construction president. Work will start around June and should be completed by the summer of 2027, he said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the Department of Defense said.

Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army funds in the contract’s full amount were obligated at the time of the award.

The contract came from the Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky. district.

Butt has built or is building three child development centers at the base.

“Our bread and butter is the federal government, not just Wright-Patterson,” Rachel Butt, former president of Butt Construction, told the Dayton Daily News last year.

Wright-Patterson is indeed a mainstay for the company. Butt last year had 11 projects in various stages currently at the sprawling, two-area Air Force base.