Beavercreek defense contractor lands place on big GSA contract

“Being selected to serve on the GSA FEDSIM ASTRO program opens up large-scale, global opportunities for ARCTOS to expand our research and development to the next generation of manned and unmanned systems,” said ARCTOS Chief Technology Officer Joe Sciabica. “ASTRO has been a highly anticipated contract for the entire defense industry, as the GSA supports nearly every military unit and federal agency and is gearing up to launch numerous innovative, critical missions over the next 10 years.”

Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.

Sciabica was once the UTC chief executive and is a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.