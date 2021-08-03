Beavercreek defense contractor lands place on big GSA contract

A Beavercreek defense contractor will have a place in a government defense contract boasting mininum task order values of $100 million.
ARCTOS Technology Solutions, which has a presence in Beavercreek, was named among the awardees for the General Service Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration Management Center (FEDSIM) ASTRO program — a multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract supporting research and development for military vehicles and weapons.
ARCTOS said it won a place in the research pool for “exclusive bidding on all the R&D opportunities associated with manned, unmanned, optionally manned and counter unmanned systems ... platforms for land, air, sea, or space.”
The areas of focus will include advanced technology pilots and trials; airworthiness; new product or process development; prototyping and more.
All ASTRO task orders tied to the contract are expected to have a minimum guaranteed contract value of $100 million each.
“Being selected to serve on the GSA FEDSIM ASTRO program opens up large-scale, global opportunities for ARCTOS to expand our research and development to the next generation of manned and unmanned systems,” said ARCTOS Chief Technology Officer Joe Sciabica. “ASTRO has been a highly anticipated contract for the entire defense industry, as the GSA supports nearly every military unit and federal agency and is gearing up to launch numerous innovative, critical missions over the next 10 years.”
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
Sciabica was once the UTC chief executive and is a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.