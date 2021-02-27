Beavercreek driver in 3-vehicle I-75 crash involving semi, OSHP cruiser

The crash happened at approximately 4:55 p.m. while Trooper Ryan Lamarr, 39, was conducting a traffic stop on northbound I-75 at milepost 116 in Auglaize County and he was outside of his 2020 Dodge Charger cruiser — which had its overhead emergency lights activated — talking with the driver he had stopped, according to a release from the highway patrol.

Rachel M. Ott, 24, of Beavercreek, was headed north in a 2014 Jeep SUV in the left lane ahead of a 2000 Peterbilt commercial tractor-trailer driven by Gerald D. Pestana, 53, of Middletown.