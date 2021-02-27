Beavercreek driver in 3-vehicle I-75 crash involving semi, OSHP cruiser

A Beavercreek woman was in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 that also involved a semitruck and an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.
The crash happened at approximately 4:55 p.m. while Trooper Ryan Lamarr, 39, was conducting a traffic stop on northbound I-75 at milepost 116 in Auglaize County and he was outside of his 2020 Dodge Charger cruiser — which had its overhead emergency lights activated — talking with the driver he had stopped, according to a release from the highway patrol.
Rachel M. Ott, 24, of Beavercreek, was headed north in a 2014 Jeep SUV in the left lane ahead of a 2000 Peterbilt commercial tractor-trailer driven by Gerald D. Pestana, 53, of Middletown.
Ott and Pestana simultaneously attempted to merge into the right lane when the truck hit Ott’s Jeep. The impact forced their vehicles onto the shoulder and both struck the unoccupied cruiser. There were no injuries but all three vehicles had to be towed, the OSHP said.
Pestana was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the patrol.
The right lane of I-75 North was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation. There is no indication that alcohol or drugs was a factor, and the drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The patrol said it is urging motorists to pay attention, slow down and move over when they see emergency lights.