Beavercreek firm wins $18M Air Force test contract

Work will be performed in Ohio, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.

This contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey.

General Electric Co., in Cincinnati, has been awarded a $15,055,043 firm-fixed-price, basic ordering agreement order from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of two complete LM2500 Single Shank Turbine High Pressure Turbine kits and three complete LM2500 Paired Blade Turbine HPT kits, the Department of Defense said.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 2022.

The contract came from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia..