Beavercreek firm wins $18M Air Force test contract

Area companies, including one in Beavercreek, have been awarded tens of millions in new military contracts.
Frontier Technology Inc., in Beavercreek, has been awarded a $17,900,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the creation and transition of “secure, agile, credible and scalable solutions for current and future Air Force” test and training work, the Department of Defense said recently.
Work will be performed in Beavercreek, and is expected to be completed Nov. 23, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.
Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6.5 million are being obligated at the time of award. The contract came from the Wright Research Site, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
In Mason, L3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc. was awarded a $25,153,211 modification to a contract for the purchase of multi-option fuze for mortars and point detonating/delay fuzes.
Work will be performed in Ohio, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.
This contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey.
General Electric Co., in Cincinnati, has been awarded a $15,055,043 firm-fixed-price, basic ordering agreement order from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of two complete LM2500 Single Shank Turbine High Pressure Turbine kits and three complete LM2500 Paired Blade Turbine HPT kits, the Department of Defense said.
Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 2022.
The contract came from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia..