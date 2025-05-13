Beavercreek police seek pair in near-$1,000 ‘barcode switching’ theft at Walmart

The pair then left the store and drove off in a gray Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

Barcode switching as a shoplifting tactic has been around for some time, said Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar, but it does often go underreported.

“It’s difficult to determine how often individuals engage in this behavior without being caught,” Molnar said. “The practice of altering price information, whether through traditional price tags or modern barcodes, is not new.”

Shoplifting becomes a felony in Ohio when the value of stolen goods becomes more than $1,000.

Anyone with information that would help locate the individuals in this theft are asked to contact Officer Worley at (937) 426-1225, extension 154, or by email at worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov.

While self-checkout lanes can be a challenge for both retailers and law enforcement to handle, advancements in surveillance around retail locations have “significantly helped reduce risks and aid in investigations,” Molnar said.

Additionally, Beavercreek police have increasingly relied on social media to identify suspects, a strategy that has proven quite successful for the department, Molnar said, with 70% of suspects posted on Facebook identified.

“Ultimately, it is up to retailers to decide how far they are willing to go to safeguard their merchandise,” Molnar said. “Many have adopted effective technological solutions that provide actionable leads when incidents occur. From our end, we have increasingly relied on social media to ... reinforce the message that theft and related crimes are thoroughly investigated in Beavercreek using every available resource.”