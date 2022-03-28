Beavercreek schools hire new treasurer from nearby district

The district’s current treasurer, Penny Rucker, is retiring at the end of July. Beavercreek schools hired Rucker in 2014, after she spent time as Columbus City Schools’ CFO and treasurer.

Kitzmiller has 27 years of experience in Ohio public school district finances. She is currently the treasurer of Cedar Cliff Local School District, a position she has held for over 12 years. She previously served as treasurer of Yellow Springs Exempted Village Schools for 10 years and before that as assistant treasurer for Xenia Community Schools for five years.