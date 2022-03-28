Beavercreek schools hire new treasurer from nearby district

The Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education recently approved a four-year contract with new treasurer Joy Kitzmiller, to begin on Aug. 1, the district announced.
The district’s current treasurer, Penny Rucker, is retiring at the end of July. Beavercreek schools hired Rucker in 2014, after she spent time as Columbus City Schools’ CFO and treasurer.
Kitzmiller has 27 years of experience in Ohio public school district finances. She is currently the treasurer of Cedar Cliff Local School District, a position she has held for over 12 years. She previously served as treasurer of Yellow Springs Exempted Village Schools for 10 years and before that as assistant treasurer for Xenia Community Schools for five years.
Kitzmiller will make $170,000 the first year, Anaka Bushman, spokeswoman for Beavercreek schools, said.
“We are impressed with Joy’s background and knowledge of school finances, and her experience and ability to communicate school funding information clearly is very evident to us,” said Beavercreek school board President Jo Ann Rigano. “In her past and current positions, she has provided financial leadership to the school districts she served. We are confident she has the skills to help lead our district forward in a variety of ways. We are excited to have Joy join our administrative team.”
The district said it used a list of qualities that both the school and the community wanted in selecting their new treasurer.
“We listened to our staff and community members seeking an individual with successful school treasurer experience and a skilled leader and communicator,” said Superintendent Paul Otten. “I feel confident that Joy will be a great fit here and look forward to working with her to move the district forward.”
In Ohio school districts, the treasurer and the superintendent are the two employees who report directly to the school board.
