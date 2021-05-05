Beavercreek to apply for county grant funds to extend new McGrath Way

“If we get this grant and it helps us finish McGrath Way, we will have come full circle,” Landrum said. “This would help complete what Jeff wanted. For the county to help us in that way would be great.”

The grant funds would be used to extend utilities to serve five vacant parcels on the future roadway, or about 7.4 acres of land. That would open up the land for development.

The city said this property is located in the middle of the city, making it ideal for development, all that is needed is an extension of utilities and the construction of the road there. If the grant is approved, the city said design work will start almost immediately.

Construction could begin as early as the spring of 2022 if the grant is approved, the city said. The city estimates that this project would create about 50 news jobs.

Also in this area is the newly completed Dayton Children’s Hospital facility at 1425 N. Fairfield Road. Synergy and Mills Development has been working to develop the area.

The Greene County Community Investment Program is a new program that started taking applications in February from Greene County cities, villages and townships for projects these municipalities believe would improve their communities. The new program is a restructured version of an older municipal grant program. The new program divvies up $750,000 for one or more projects brought to the county commission.

The county had been automatically granting funds to municipalities based on 2010 Census data and municipalities would report back on how they spent the money.

The Greene County Community Improvement Corp. approved the first round of these projects last week. County commissioners get the final say. The CIC will have to review Beavercreek’s application at its next meeting.