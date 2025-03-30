Beavercreek Twp. administrator Rushing cited for OVI; trustees won’t discipline

OSHP determined Rushing to be driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Beavercreek Twp. Trustee Chair Tom Kretz released a statement Sunday that township trustees do not plan to take action against Rushing. The statement says the incident did not occur during business hours or in a township vehicle, and did not result in any injuries or damage. Kretz called Rushing “an outstanding employee.”

“The Board of Trustees views this matter to be Mr. Rushing’s matter, not a Beavercreek Township matter, unless and until his personal matter should in any way limit or negatively impact his ability to perform his duties as Beavercreek Township Administrator,” the statement reads."

A township administrator is the equivalent of a city manager — the top official overseeing the day-to-day operations of township government.

This news organization tried to reach Rushing for comment Sunday but was unable.

Rushing entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance on March 27, court records show. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 14.

Due to Rushing’s position as a government manager within the Fairborn Municipal Court’s jurisdiction, a request has been submitted to the Ohio Supreme Court for reassignment of the case to an outside judge.

Rushing was appointed to the Beavercreek Twp. administrator position in May 2023, replacing retiring Alex Zaharieff, who has since taken an assistant city manager role in Huber Heights.

Prior to this appointment, Rushing served in several other government roles. He is a previously elected member of Beavercreek City Council and the city’s board of zoning appeals. He held various positions with the city of Carlisle, starting as finance director and ending as the interim city manager.

Rushing also previously served as the fiscal officer for Beavercreek Twp., having been elected to that position after running unopposed in November 2019.

Township trustees’ full statement, from chair Tom Kretz:

As Board Chair, I was notified by Mr. Rushing on Monday afternoon, March 24, 2025, prior to the regularly scheduled Trustee Meeting scheduled for 3:00 PM the same day, that Mr. Rushing was pulled over for speeding and subsequently cited for OVI Operating a Vehicle under the Influence on Friday evening, March 21, 2025.

Following Township policy, Mr. Rushing notified the full Board of Trustees of the incident at the regularly scheduled Trustee Meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025, during a duly called Executive Session under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.2.22(G)(1). It is also my understanding that Mr. Rushing also reported the matter to the Beavercreek Township Human Resource Manager per Township Policy earlier the same day.

Based on Mr. Rushing’s account of the incident to the Board of Trustees, and after consulting with Township General Counsel, the Board of Trustees believes the following to be true:

a) The incident did not occur on Township property or while operating a Township-owned vehicle

b) The incident did not occur during Township business hours

c) The incident did not occur while, on the way to, or on the way from, Mr. Rushing performing any Township-related duty or role

d) No damage to property or injuries were reported at the incident

e) Mr. Rushing is working through the legal process with his legal counsel at his own expense and using personal leave or vacation time to address and resolve the matter, and

f) Mr. Rushing’s ability to perform his official duties since the incident occurred has not been impacted because of the incident in any way

Therefore, as of this time, the Board of Trustees views this matter to be Mr. Rushing’s matter, not a Beavercreek Township matter, unless and until his personal matter should in any way limit or negatively impact his ability to perform his duties as Beavercreek Township Administrator.

Mr. Rushing has been an outstanding employee of Beavercreek Township and has an impeccable and unblemished record of performing his role, responsibilities, and duties as Beavercreek Township Administrator.