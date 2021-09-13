Beavercreek Twp. Station 65 begins service to the public

Explore Man killed in Beavercreek Twp crash identified

The station has the lowest volume of calls for the township, but demand for fire and EMS services has gone up in recent years due to expanding housing and economic developments in the area. The station regularly houses a crew of three firefighters, but has capacity for six.

“We’re here to meet their needs, we appreciate the community’s support, and we’ll be here to provide the services they need for the future,” said Division Chief Nathan Hiester.

The station was paid for in part by a 2019 Fire and EMS levy, which voters approved by 59% to 41%. The levy also paid for personnel costs, operations and the replacement of four engines, one ladder truck and five life squads.