Beavercreek Twp. Station 65 begins service to the public

Beavercreek Twp.’s Fire Station 65, located on the corner of Fairground and Trebein roads, has begun its service to the public.
Firefighters dedicated the station, which will serve the north and eastern parts of Beavercreek Twp., on Aug. 28.
Total cost of construction, completed in August, was less than $5.4 million. The 330-day contract was awarded to Brumbaugh Construction.
The fire station is dedicated to former fire chief Treber “Bud” Crawford. Crawford urged trustees to purchase the land in the 1970s, foreseeing the need for a future fifth fire station in the township.
“He knew that this area of the town would not be able to be serviced as quickly, based on where the existing fire stations were,” said Assistant Township Administrator Chrisonna Lutz. “So he convinced trustees to get land out in this area so that one could be built there in the future.”
The station has the lowest volume of calls for the township, but demand for fire and EMS services has gone up in recent years due to expanding housing and economic developments in the area. The station regularly houses a crew of three firefighters, but has capacity for six.
“We’re here to meet their needs, we appreciate the community’s support, and we’ll be here to provide the services they need for the future,” said Division Chief Nathan Hiester.
The station was paid for in part by a 2019 Fire and EMS levy, which voters approved by 59% to 41%. The levy also paid for personnel costs, operations and the replacement of four engines, one ladder truck and five life squads.