Beavercreek’s Matrix Research lands big Wright-Patt sensors contract

A Beavercreek company based in Miami Valley Research Park has landed a $12.3 million contract to help the Air Force develop sensing technologies.
Matrix Research Inc. has been awarded a $12,327,270 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for work in Multi-Spectral Sensing Technologies Research and Development — sometimes called “MUSTER” — for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
This contract is to assist a $99 million effort to develop sensors for enhanced lethality, the Department of Defense said this week.
Work will be performed in the Dayton area and on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered, to be completed by Feb. 22, 2027.
The work will involve meeting the needs of the Air Force when it comes to aerospace electro-optical (EO) and radio frequency (RF) sensors.
Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $360,000 are being obligated at time of award.
Matrix describes itself as employee-owned, small business focusing on radar systems, radio frequency and sensor exploitation technologies.
With more than 52,000 square feet of office and lab space, the building is just east of Grange Hall Road. The company consolidated into the Miami Valley Research Park site from two other buildings in 2018.
With about 90 employees, the company also has had satellite offices in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Reno, Nev.
A message seeking comment was sent to the company’s president.
