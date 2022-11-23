Beavercreek’s Matrix Research lands big Wright-Patt sensors contract

Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $360,000 are being obligated at time of award.

Matrix describes itself as employee-owned, small business focusing on radar systems, radio frequency and sensor exploitation technologies.

With more than 52,000 square feet of office and lab space, the building is just east of Grange Hall Road. The company consolidated into the Miami Valley Research Park site from two other buildings in 2018.

With about 90 employees, the company also has had satellite offices in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Reno, Nev.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company’s president.