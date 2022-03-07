Bellbrook appoints new police chief

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook has appointed Steve Carmin as its new police chief, the city announced Monday. Carmin’s appointment follows the departure of Doug Doherty, who was appointed chief deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to learn from Chief Doug Doherty, who gave me limitless opportunities to prepare for this position,” Carmin said. “I look forward to leading the men and women of our police department as we continue challenging ourselves to perform under the highest standards of professional law enforcement services. It is my true honor and privilege to serve this great community.”
Carmin started his career as a part-time officer in Bellbrook and was appointed full time in 1997. In the course of his 25-year career, Carmin has served as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain, and has worked in all components of the Bellbrook Police Department. He served as a captain for the past eight years.
“Chief Carmin has been instrumental in most of the advancements and innovations within the police department that have improved policy, operations and culture,” said City Manager Rob Schommer. “There is no one more deserved for this position because Chief Carmin has truly earned it.”
Bellbrook was one of the first agencies in the region to implement body cameras under Carmin’s oversight, the city said.
“The role of police chief is a critical one within our community,” said Mayor Mike Schweller. “I’ve known Chief Carmin for many years and have witnessed his ability to bring the community and police together. We are excited for the future under Chief Carmin’s leadership.”
