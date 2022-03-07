Bellbrook appoints new police chief

“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to learn from Chief Doug Doherty, who gave me limitless opportunities to prepare for this position,” Carmin said. “I look forward to leading the men and women of our police department as we continue challenging ourselves to perform under the highest standards of professional law enforcement services. It is my true honor and privilege to serve this great community.”

Carmin started his career as a part-time officer in Bellbrook and was appointed full time in 1997. In the course of his 25-year career, Carmin has served as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain, and has worked in all components of the Bellbrook Police Department. He served as a captain for the past eight years.