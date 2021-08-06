Bellbrook hires former Huber Heights official as new city manager

The city of Bellbrook has a new city manager.
Bellbrook City Council hired Rob Schommer during its Wednesday night special meeting, who was to start the post immediately.
Schommer replaces Melissa Dodd, the city manger and finance director whose last day was June 30 following her May 31 resignation for a finance director post in Fairborn.
Bellbrook city leaders spent the last two months conducting a comprehensive review of multiple applicants. The focus was finding a candidate who could keep the city moving forward as it addresses roadway concerns on Little Sugarcreek Road, additional infrastructure and traffic issues, public safety improvements and maintaining revenue to avoid service reductions, according to a release Thursday from Mayor Mike Schweller.
“Rob was able to show us he has the experience to step right in and begin addressing the goals and needs of our community” Schweller said. “Every member of council supports Rob as the next city manager, and they are all anxious to begin working with him to keep Bellbrook moving forward.”
Schommer resigned in March as city manager in Huber Heights, a position he held for more than seven years in the city where he had a 25-year career.
“I am truly impressed how cohesive and committed the mayor and council are as well as their legitimate accomplished efforts for the success of Bellbrook,” Schommer stated. “I am excited to put their vision to work and contribute to the service and quality of life in this community.”
The city’s release did not provide details on Schommer’s salary and other compensation, nor say whether there is a residency requirement for the city.
At the time of his departure from Huber Heights, the city agreed to pay him a lump sum of $150,000 and to cover his health, dental and vision insurance at city expense through March 31, 2022.