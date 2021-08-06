Bellbrook hires former Huber Heights official as new city manager

Schommer resigned in March as city manager in Huber Heights, a position he held for more than seven years in the city where he had a 25-year career.

“I am truly impressed how cohesive and committed the mayor and council are as well as their legitimate accomplished efforts for the success of Bellbrook,” Schommer stated. “I am excited to put their vision to work and contribute to the service and quality of life in this community.”

The city’s release did not provide details on Schommer’s salary and other compensation, nor say whether there is a residency requirement for the city.

At the time of his departure from Huber Heights, the city agreed to pay him a lump sum of $150,000 and to cover his health, dental and vision insurance at city expense through March 31, 2022.