Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal case

Carpenter, Cozad and the other school board members had been accused of authorizing public, district funds to pay for newsletters promoting a school tax levy. Newsletters paid for by school districts have long walked a thin line between sharing positive school information with voters, which is allowed, and openly campaigning for passage of a tax levy, which is not.

Cozad had faced eight misdemeanor charges, including four counts of illegal transaction of public funds and four counts of dereliction of duty, related to mailers sent out during a May 2019 school levy campaign.

Also in September, former school board member Liz Betz pleaded guilty to a single count of dereliction of duty and was ordered to pay just over $1,300 in restitution.