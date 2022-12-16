Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal case

Bellbrook school board President David Carpenter and former board member Virginia Slouffman on Thursday were found guilty of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor, and not guilty of illegal transaction of public funds, in relation to a past school levy campaign, Xenia Municipal Court records show.
Carpenter has been ordered to pay $502 to the school district and court costs, while Slouffman was ordered to pay court costs.
In September, Bellbrook school superintendent Doug Cozard took an “Alford plea” in the case. Cozad pleaded guilty to one count of dereliction of duty and was ordered to pay just over $5,800 in restitution to the district.
According the Department of Justice, an Alford plea is “when the defendant maintains his or her innocence with respect to the charge to which he or she offers to plead guilty.”
Carpenter, Cozad and the other school board members had been accused of authorizing public, district funds to pay for newsletters promoting a school tax levy. Newsletters paid for by school districts have long walked a thin line between sharing positive school information with voters, which is allowed, and openly campaigning for passage of a tax levy, which is not.
Cozad had faced eight misdemeanor charges, including four counts of illegal transaction of public funds and four counts of dereliction of duty, related to mailers sent out during a May 2019 school levy campaign.
Also in September, former school board member Liz Betz pleaded guilty to a single count of dereliction of duty and was ordered to pay just over $1,300 in restitution.