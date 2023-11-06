Bengals photos, Joby Aviation, man shot during Xenia home invasion and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Police arrest Springfield teen accused of bringing gun to Centerville football game

CENTERVILLE — A teen at a Centerville High School football game being played against Springfield was arrested Friday night after he was discovered with a gun, police said.

The 17-year-old was from Springfield, according to Officer John Davis, spokesman for Centerville Police Department. The teen was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school safety zone, resisting arrest and failure to provide personal information during a criminal investigation.

Centerville police were assigned to the Centerville vs. Springfield football game as security, as per the department’s agreement with Centerville schools, Davis said.

Man hospitalized after being shot during Xenia home invasion

XENIA — A man was shot during in his home Saturday night during an alleged burglary and assault.

Xenia Police Division got the call for a shooting in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue around 10 p.m. and found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Division.

The man told police the two suspects forced entry into his home and stole property. When the victim confronted the two men, “a physical altercation took place and the victim was shot once,” police said. The suspects then left the area.

NEW DETAILS: Dayton seeks $1M in economic grants for Joby flying taxi plant

The city of Dayton has applied for a local $1 million development grant to incentivize Joby Aviation Inc. to build a new flying car manufacturing plant near Dayton International Airport.

The city recently applied for the money under Montgomery County’s ED/GE program — Economic Development/Government Equity funds pooled by county communities seeking to attract or retain businesses.

California-based Joby is poised to invest up to $475 million to construct its first scaled manufacturing facility in the Dayton/Montgomery County area, a release from the county said Friday.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Centerville man finds ways to beat sleep issues

Most people take sleeping for granted. But only about one in three American adults is getting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended seven hours of sleep nightly. Insomnia also creates elevated health risks, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart attack and even stroke, not to mention depression and anxiety.

David Rittner of Centerville says he has had sleep issues as long as he can remember.

“My daughter, Jessica, is approaching 40 years old. And I can remember having trouble sleeping when she was an infant,” Rittner says.

PHOTOS: Best images from Bengals’ win over Bills

Photos from the Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills during their game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

