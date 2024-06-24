Best of Dayton 2024: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition for Best Bakery
Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Credit: Natalie Jones
Bill’s Donut Shop
Credit: ty-greenlees
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
Credit: Natalie Jones
MCL Restaurant & Bakery Kettering
Credit: Contributed
Say Yes Cakes
Credit: Contributed
Simply Decadent
Credit: Submitted Photo
Val’s Bakery
Credit: Natalie Jones
