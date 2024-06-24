Best of Dayton 2024: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

By
48 minutes ago
In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition for Best Bakery

Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Credit: Natalie Jones

Bill’s Donut Shop

Credit: ty-greenlees

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

Credit: Natalie Jones

MCL Restaurant & Bakery Kettering

Credit: Contributed

Say Yes Cakes

Credit: Contributed

Simply Decadent

Credit: Submitted Photo

Val’s Bakery

Credit: Natalie Jones

About the Author

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

