Best of Dayton: 5 things we learned on the first day of nominations for this year’s contest

Here are some things we learned on the first day of nominations on Monday:

• Best Pizza is leading the way. The subcategory Best Pizza saw the most nominations on the first day, with more than three dozen individual locations nominated. What’s your favorite? Nominate here.

• Our hottest races are in food. They include Best Breakfast, Best Bakery, Best Hamburger, Best Donut Shop and Best Mexican Food.

• Best Massage Therapists saw a surprising start. It’s our top non-food subcategory (which isn’t always the case).

• We’re already above several thousand individual nominees. We love learning which things are still old favorites and which we don’t know as much about. So keep nominating.

• There are a few subcategories that could use some love. They include: Best Pet Bakery, Best Towing Company, Best Basement Remodeler, Best Health Food Store, Best Furniture Store and Best Wedding Photographer. Let us know your favorites in those.

Thanks for helping us get off to a great start, and keep nominating.

