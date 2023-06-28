BreakingNews
June restaurant news: 13 open, 4 coming soon, 3 closed
Best of Dayton: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to nominate

Local News
9 minutes ago

With less than three days left to nominate in Best of Dayton to determine the finalists, several categories have seen a boost in nominations this week.

The nomination period will go through the end of the day Friday, and then we’ll choose our finalists based on the number of nominations to begin voting on Monday, July 24.

Do you have any nominees you’d like to make sure are finalists in these or other categories? Keep nominating! You can nominate once per day per category.

Also, head to this page for all the information you need about this year’s contest.

Categories with the most nominations this week:

» Best Pizza

» Best Hamburger

» Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

» Best Autobody/Repair Shop

» Best Family Restaurant

» Best Fine Dining

» Best Bakery

» Best Breakfast

» Best Place for an Oil Change

» Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

» Best Roofing Company

» Best Place to Buy Meats

» Best Bar/Lounge

» Best Donut Shop

» Best Desserts

