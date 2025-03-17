Best of Dayton: How to get involved in the 2025 contest

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here’s what you should know:

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

• Nominations: March 17-28

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: April 21-May 16

• Winners announced: Friday, June 27

• Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, June 29

Categories

We have more than 170 subcategories this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

There are nearly two dozen new categories this year, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

How to nominate

• Head to the ballot page

• Choose a category you’d like to explore to expand the subcategories.

• In the subcategory where you’d like to nominate, enter your nomination in the “Add Business / Individual” field. If you see that business/person in the suggestions that appear, choose it to lock in the nomination. If not, click the “+” sign on the right once you’re done typing to nominate.

• If it’s your first time nominating, you’ll see a box asking you to verify. None of this information will be shared outside of our organization.

• Enter nominations in as many subcategories as you’d like. You’ll be allowed to nominate once per day per subcategory.

• Once you’ve inputted your nominations, you’re all set! There’s no final button to click. Just come back tomorrow to keep nominating your favorites.

How to get winners first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in one of our newsletters. Sign up to get the winners before anyone else:

• Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Morning Briefing

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Dayton are at DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.

• Dayton Daily News: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

• Downloadable logos and graphics

• Suggested language for social media posts

• A form to contact us for more information

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our voting tool.

Last year’s winners

Looking back at 2024, here are the winners: