BreakingNews
UPDATE: Xenia brothers move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Best of Dayton: Our most popular new categories so far

Local News
55 minutes ago

For this year’s Best of Dayton, we introduced dozens of new categories to cover even more aspects of life in our area.

In our first week of nominations, we’ve already seen some strong competition.

Check out the list below to see if you want to add nominations, then go to the ballot to check out these and other new categories and old favorites.

We need your help with nominations because the number of times a person or place is nominated has the biggest influence on who becomes our finalists for voting that starts on Sept. 6. Nominations go through Monday, Aug. 22, and you can nominate once per day in each category.

Here are the most-nominated new categories:

⋅ Best Neighborhood Bar

⋅ Best Place to Buy Meats

⋅ Best Grocery Store

⋅ Best Seafood

⋅ Best Media Personality

⋅ Best Attraction

⋅ Best Primary Care Doctor

⋅ Best Gym

⋅ Best Community Supporter

⋅ Best Massage Therapists

⋅ Best Dentist

⋅ Best Boutique

⋅ Best Caterer

⋅ Best Florist

⋅ Best Playground

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor
2
Ohio Department of Health to address monkeypox, COVID today
3
One dead after fiery crash on I-70 near Brookville
4
Class of 2023 a ‘resilient group’: Area high seniors talk about...
5
Second Tipp City school board member asks for judge to dismiss claims
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top