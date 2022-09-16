dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
29 minutes ago

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best BBQ:

City Barbeque

Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook

City Barbeque

Company 7 BBQ

1001 S Main St, Englewood | 937-836-2777 | Website | Facebook

The impressive bar at Company 7 BBQ in Englewood features an antique fire truck. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

The impressive bar at Company 7 BBQ in Englewood features an antique fire truck. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

Fatback’s Barbecue

1334 Linden Ave, Dayton | 937-254-7427 | Facebook

A one-pound serving of the beef brisket at Fatback’s Barbecue is definitely enough to share. Pictured with the roasted potatoes and coleslaw. Fatback’s. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

A one-pound serving of the beef brisket at Fatback’s Barbecue is definitely enough to share. Pictured with the roasted potatoes and coleslaw. Fatback’s. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

Hickory Bar-B-Q

1082 Brown St, Dayton | 937-228-5252 | Website | Facebook

Hickory Bar-B-Q, an iconic Brown Street restaurant.

Hickory Bar-B-Q, an iconic Brown Street restaurant.

Hickory River Smokehouse

135 S Garber Dr, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | Website | Facebook

Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City.

Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City.

Smokin Bar-B-Que

200 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-586-9790 | Website | Facebook

AJ Bauer owns Smokin' Bar-B-Que with his brother, Branden.

AJ Bauer owns Smokin' Bar-B-Que with his brother, Branden.

