Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.
Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best BBQ:
City Barbeque
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook
Credit: FILE
Company 7 BBQ
1001 S Main St, Englewood | 937-836-2777 | Website | Facebook
Fatback’s Barbecue
1334 Linden Ave, Dayton | 937-254-7427 | Facebook
Hickory Bar-B-Q
1082 Brown St, Dayton | 937-228-5252 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Mark Fisher
Hickory River Smokehouse
135 S Garber Dr, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | Website | Facebook
Smokin Bar-B-Que
200 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-586-9790 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Natalie Jones
