Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house
Best of Dayton: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists

Local News
1 hour ago

In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.

Best Breakfast has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first three days.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream:

The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook

The Blue Berry Cafe.

The Brunch Club

601 S. Main St., Dayton | 937-222-7411 | Website | Facebook

The Brunch Club

Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Butter Cafe

1106 Brown St., Dayton | 937-985-9917 | Website | Facebook

Butter Cafe

First Watch

Multiple area locations | Website

Available for a limited time as part of the new seasonal menu from First Watch, the Trailblazer Bowl features hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs. Visit FirstWatch.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton | 937-275-0705 | Website | Facebook

George's Family Restaurant.

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Website | Facebook

Tank's Bar and Grill.

