Best of Dayton: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists

In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.
Best Breakfast has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first three days.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Ice Cream:
The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook
The Brunch Club
601 S. Main St., Dayton | 937-222-7411 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Butter Cafe
1106 Brown St., Dayton | 937-985-9917 | Website | Facebook
First Watch
Multiple area locations | Website
George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton | 937-275-0705 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine
Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine
Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Website | Facebook