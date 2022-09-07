Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

BreakingNews
Delphi retirees to rally for pension restoration today
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts.

Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Donuts:

Bear Creek Donuts

80 S Main St. Miamisburg | 937-247-5095 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Bear Creek Donuts. Photo from Bear Creek Donuts a Facebook page

Bear Creek Donuts. Photo from Bear Creek Donuts a Facebook page

Combined ShapeCaption
Bear Creek Donuts. Photo from Bear Creek Donuts a Facebook page

Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N. Main St. in Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Bill's Donut Shop. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Bill's Donut Shop. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Bill's Donut Shop. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Donut Haus Bakery

305 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-0380 | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
The Donut Haus Bakery. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Donut Haus Bakery. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
The Donut Haus Bakery. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Donut Palace

5115 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, 937-802-5649 | 5264 Salem Ave, Dayton, 937-715-4576 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Donut Palace. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Donut Palace. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Donut Palace. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Website | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Jim's Donut Shop.

Credit: Bill Reinke

Jim's Donut Shop.

Credit: Bill Reinke

Combined ShapeCaption
Jim's Donut Shop.

Credit: Bill Reinke

Credit: Bill Reinke

Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Stan the Donut Man.

Stan the Donut Man.

Combined ShapeCaption
Stan the Donut Man.

