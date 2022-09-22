BreakingNews
Perry Twp. man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison in mother’s death, two other cases
Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists

Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
1 hour ago

People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known.

In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Hamburger:

Hamburger Wagon

12 E Central Ave, Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook

The Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg offers a simply, crunch, bite-sized burger topped with a pickle.

Loose Ends Brewing

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

The hamburger at Loose Ends Brewery. PHOTO CREDIT LOOSE ENDS BREWERY FACEBOOK

McNasty’s

Food Truck | 937-219-5647 | Facebook

McNasty's Bacon Bacon Burger is topped with mayonaise, mixed greens, bacon, pepper jack cheese and bacon jam. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave, Dayton | 937-258-1222 | Website | Facebook

Slyder's Tavern, Belmont, is famous for its burgers. LAUREN RINEHART/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: HANDOUT

The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton | 937-640-1114 | Website | Facebook

The Root Beer Stande. CONTRIBUTED

Wengers Bar & Grill

6842 OH-503, Lewisburg | 937-962-2300 | Website | Facebook

Wengers Bar & Grill hamburger. PHOTO CREDIT Wengers Bar & Grill FACEBOOK

