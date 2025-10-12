Beware of road closure: Greene County roadways closed for an hour Monday morning

Several Greene County roads will be closed Monday morning as a large electrical skid is moved through the county that takes up most of the roadway.
Landstar Ranger will be moving an electrical skid for AES Ohio to the AES Ohio substation site on Murdock Road.
The electrical skid weighs 28,000 pounds. The vehicle loaded will be 90’ long, 16’ 6” wide, 11’ 11” high, and weigh 68,000 pounds. The electrical skid will be escorted by law enforcement.
This will be a moving road closure in Greene County beginning at 10 a.m. on the following roads:
- North on Ohio 72 from US 35 to Federal Road
- West on Federal Road to Wilmington Road
- North on Wilmington Road to Murdock Road
- West on Murdock Road to AES Substation
It is anticipated that the load will take 1 hour to reach the AES site once on Ohio 72 near Jamestown. Loads are not permitted to be moved during times that conflict with school bus traffic.
