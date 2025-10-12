Beware of road closure: Greene County roadways closed for an hour Monday morning

The electrical skid weighs 28,000 pounds. The vehicle loaded will be 90’ long, 16’ 6” wide, 11’ 11” high, and weigh 68,000 pounds. The electrical skid will be escorted by law enforcement.

This will be a moving road closure in Greene County beginning at 10 a.m. on the following roads:

North on Ohio 72 from US 35 to Federal Road

West on Federal Road to Wilmington Road

North on Wilmington Road to Murdock Road

West on Murdock Road to AES Substation

It is anticipated that the load will take 1 hour to reach the AES site once on Ohio 72 near Jamestown. Loads are not permitted to be moved during times that conflict with school bus traffic.