Bicyclist, pedestrian crashes lead Fairmont HS admin, police to review safety measures

The pedestrian was a student who was dismissed from school early on Tuesday afternoon.

“Fortunately, the student’s injuries were not serious, and they were taken to Kettering Hospital,” Denslow said.

The bicyclist was not a student. They appeared to have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

High school and district administrators will meet with police to review the current traffic safety measures.

“The goal of these meetings is to determine if any changes or additional education are needed for both pedestrians and drivers to ensure safety, especially during the busy drop-off and dismissal times at the high school,” Denslow said.

She reminded everyone to be extra cautious and vigilant near the high school parking lots, especially during high-traffic times, such as pick-up and drop-off.