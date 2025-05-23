Billy Joel cancels all scheduled concerts, including Paycor Stadium performance with Rod Stewart

Joel was scheduled to perform at Paycor Stadium with Rod Stewart on September 20, but that concert is now canceled along with the others.

According to Joel’s website, ticket-holders do not need to take any action to receive a refund; it will be automatically processed back to the original payment source used for the purchase. That does mean the refund will go to the original buyer if the tickets were transferred at any point.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding,” Joel is quoted as saying on his website.

The website goes on to say that Joel’s condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, impacting his hearing, vision and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the website says.

Hamilton County and Bengals officials announced Joel’s concert with Stewart in January. The pair would have been in Cincinnati for the weekend of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, which runs from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.

In the past few years, Paycor has hosted multiple sold-out shows for Taylor Swift and Luke Combs. The Cincinnati Music Festival has also repeatedly been held at the stadium.

It’s unclear yet whether the county plans to schedule any other concerts for Paycor Stadium in place of Joel’s planned appearance.