Blood donations urged in Dayton area ahead of holidays

The Dayton region’s blood bank has been urging Type O donors to give, as supply has dipped and holidays near.
As of Tuesday morning, the Community Blood Center had a five-day supply of Type O-positive and a three-day supply of Type O-negative, spokesman Mark Pompilio said.
“We are into a holiday/winter push to get people to donate at the Dayton CBC — especially on Fridays and holidays to boost supply over the weekend and long holiday weekends,” Pompilio said.
During the holidays, as people leave town or are off from school, there are some days they only have a few drives. On Black Friday, they have no mobile drives planned. The center also prepares for potential weather disruptions.
Type O-positive can be transfused to patients with any positive blood type. O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused immediately to any patient in need.
About 38% of the population has type O-positive and about 7% has type O-negative. Both types are in constant demand, according to Pompilio.
The center’s goal is to schedule at least 50 O-negative and O-positive donors every day, to keep up with demand.
The blood center prioritizes the surrounding 15 counties that it serves, Pompilio said, but it also helps those in need beyond that area, such as if Columbus needs blood.
The blood center has periodically had low supply throughout the pandemic, particularly in the early months when drives were cancelled and schools were closed, though the community has repeatedly rallied to calls for urgent donations.
To make an appointment to donate go to DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. People can make appointments at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., or look for drives near them.
Some of the upcoming giveaways at the center include:
- Nov. 11 to 13 – Honor a Vet Blood Drive, with a Kroger $10 gift card to all, plus Dunkin’ Donut $10 gift card to vets;
- Nov. 19 and 20 – Holidays are Here Blood Drive, with a choice of free ticket to Kings Island Winterfest or RenFest Yuletide Village;
- Nov. 22 to 27, Thanks for Giving Blood Drive, with a Kroger $10 gift card.
