Blood donations urged in Dayton area ahead of holidays

About 38% of the population has type O-positive and about 7% has type O-negative. Both types are in constant demand, according to Pompilio.

The center’s goal is to schedule at least 50 O-negative and O-positive donors every day, to keep up with demand.

The blood center prioritizes the surrounding 15 counties that it serves, Pompilio said, but it also helps those in need beyond that area, such as if Columbus needs blood.

The blood center has periodically had low supply throughout the pandemic, particularly in the early months when drives were cancelled and schools were closed, though the community has repeatedly rallied to calls for urgent donations.

To make an appointment to donate go to DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. People can make appointments at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., or look for drives near them.

Some of the upcoming giveaways at the center include: