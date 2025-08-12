Board rules against Kettering veteran’s backyard chickens

Breaking: Group says NATO Dayton visit had direct $1.3M impact, generated $138M of publicity

KETTERING
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
More than two dozen people turned out in support of a Kettering veteran fighting to keep his backyard chickens.

The Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals ruled against Todd Combs’ appeal during its Monday evening meeting. The decision means that the zoning administrator did not err in interpreting the city’s code and that the flock of 18 chickens violates city rules.

“I’m very disappointed in our city,” Combs said outside the Kettering Government Center.

The decision Monday evening ended the continuation of the July 14 public hearing, when all but two of about a dozen people spoke in support of Combs and backyard chickens. Board members closed the public hearing and began discussing the case but directed staff to further clarify definitions.

When the case resumed Monday, Planning & Development Director Tom Robillard provided information on the definition of a household pet. He also told BZA members that the council in 2014, 2016, 2020 and most recently in May 2024 affirmed that chickens are not household pets.

Outside the Kettering Government Center following a ruling against his backyard chickens Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, veteran Todd Combs said he will appeal to Kettering City Council. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

There was no discussion among board members during the meeting before they called for a vote, which passed 4-0. Board member Jon Reed was absent due to illness.

“They left the last meeting with the stance of having a discussion, and there was no discussion today,” Combs said.

Combs has one more recourse left with the city, which is to appeal to Kettering City Council, according to zoning officials.

“My next step is to appeal to the city council of Kettering,” Combs said.

Another option is to ask city council to change the ordinance to allow backyard chickens, which Combs discussed with some of his supporters after the meeting.

