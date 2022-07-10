Body recovered in Great Miami River this morning

The body of a deceased male was recovered from the Great Miami River this morning, according to the Moraine Police Department.
His identity had not been conformed.
He was found just after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam.
Five Rivers MetroParks and the Montgomery County Coroner’s office are investigating.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
