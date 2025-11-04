Boil Advisory in Trotwood after water main break

The agency said that repair work is underway.

A Boil Advisory was issued for E. Main Street and the Broadmoor 1 plat.

Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes minimum before using the water for brushing teeth or for cooking or drinking.

Trotwood said it will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

Residents with questions can contact Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.