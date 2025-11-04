Boil Advisory in Trotwood after water main break

1 hour ago
There is a Boil Advisory in effect for parts of Trotwood after a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

The break is along Free Pike near Ohio 49, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

The agency said that repair work is underway.

A Boil Advisory was issued for E. Main Street and the Broadmoor 1 plat.

Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes minimum before using the water for brushing teeth or for cooking or drinking.

Trotwood said it will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

Residents with questions can contact Trotwood’s Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.