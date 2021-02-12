Bought a used car? Make sure window tint is legal

After-market car window tints can lead to a costly citation, even for those who unwittingly bought a car that came with an illegal tint.
“As you’re purchasing vehicles and driving vehicles, there is a window tint law in the state of Ohio,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Dayton Police Department traffic services unit supervisor.
In Ohio it is illegal to have anything darker than 75% on the front windshield, although a 5-inch tinted strip at the tip of the windshield is allowed.
It also is illegal to have anything darker than 50% on the front side windows, Cairns said.
“What that means is you have to have at least 50% of visible light transfer come through your window on the side driver and passenger windows,” he said, which police can test using a tint meter.
The back windshield and back seat windows can be tinted to any specification, he said.
“It is a safety issue when you have dark tinted windows, Cairns said.
It is a primary offense to have a dark window tint, meaning officers can pull over someone and issue a citation.
“The biggest concern for us is the illegal activities that can occur within that car,” Cairns said.
Police officers cannot see into the vehicle, so it’s not known whether there is a person with a gun or someone having a medical issue who needs help, he said.
Car dealers in Ohio are not supposed to sell vehicles with illegal tints, but the film can be removed.