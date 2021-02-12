Bought a used car? Make sure window tint is legal

The back windshield and back seat windows can be tinted to any specification, he said.

“It is a safety issue when you have dark tinted windows, Cairns said.

It is a primary offense to have a dark window tint, meaning officers can pull over someone and issue a citation.

“The biggest concern for us is the illegal activities that can occur within that car,” Cairns said.

Police officers cannot see into the vehicle, so it’s not known whether there is a person with a gun or someone having a medical issue who needs help, he said.

Car dealers in Ohio are not supposed to sell vehicles with illegal tints, but the film can be removed.