Brent Spence Bridge could reopen this afternoon, ahead of schedule

The bridge, connecting Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River, closed to traffic Nov. 11 after a fiery semi crash damaged the upper and lower decks of the 57-year-old bridge. For weeks, it had been set to reopen Dec. 23.

“We promised we would work hard, we promised we would work fast, but we promised that safety would be a priority,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Monday news briefing. “It’s also our hope that it comes in under budget, and that would be a heck of a job by our transportation cabinet and everybody who’s working on it.”