Part of I-75 South will only have one lane Saturday

Interstate 75 between Dryden Road and the West Carrollton exit is now a construction zone. The project is expected to take two years to complete.

Interstate 75 between Dryden Road and the West Carrollton exit has been a construction zone since 2023, and the project will continue until late summer 2025. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
1 hour ago
Drivers on Interstate 75 south of downtown could possibly experience significant delays this weekend.

I-75 South will be reduced to one lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also, four ramps will be intermittently closed for entering or exiting I-75 South: Stewart Street, Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Springboro Pike (state Route 741) and Dryden Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The work on the bridge at state Route 741 was completed ahead of schedule, so southbound traffic will return to its original configuration south of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

There also are planned lane closures Sunday night on I-75 North between state Routes 725 and 741 and intermittent ramp closures at East Dixie Drive, Dryden Road, Springboro Pike (state Route 741) and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The closures are needed to allow the contractor to finish striping and placing raised pavement markers and to eliminate the lane shift at the state Route 741 bridge on the northbound side, according to ODOT.

Also, both directions of I-75 between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and U.S. 35 will remain shifted to the outside to accommodate median wall repair work. The repairs are expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

The multiyear ODOT project south of downtown has entailed tearing up and replacing the three-mile stretch of interstate, a project with a total cost of $47 million. ODOT planning engineer Ben Wiltheiss previously told the Dayton Daily News this section of I-75 has seen “a much more rapid decline” than normal, as degrading base pavement makes surface repaving fixes less effective.

The entire I-75 construction project is expected to be finished during the summer of 2024.

