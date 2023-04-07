X

Crash at state Route 741 near Dayton Mall backing up traffic

Local Traffic
By
50 minutes ago

A two-car crash near the Dayton Mall is backing up traffic.

The injury crash was reported at 4 p.m. at North Springboro Pike (state Route 741) and Martins Drive, according to the Miami Valley Regional Dispatch Center.

At least three people were taken to area hospitals but the extent of injuries is unknown, according to reports.

An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area shows all lanes of east state Route 725 backed up at the intersection with state Route 741.

In Other News
1
2 crashes along I-75 south created traffic and has now reopened
2
At least 15 vehicles involved in crashes that closed US 35 in Dayton
3
DETOUR: Major water main break affects eastbound West Dorothy Lane
4
Warren County orders emergency road closure
5
US 35 ramps to I-75 North reopen following Dayton crash

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top