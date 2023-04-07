Crash at state Route 741 near Dayton Mall backing up traffic

A two-car crash near the Dayton Mall is backing up traffic.
The injury crash was reported at 4 p.m. at North Springboro Pike (state Route 741) and Martins Drive, according to the Miami Valley Regional Dispatch Center.
At least three people were taken to area hospitals but the extent of injuries is unknown, according to reports.
An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area shows all lanes of east state Route 725 backed up at the intersection with state Route 741.
In Other News
1
2 crashes along I-75 south created traffic and has now reopened
2
At least 15 vehicles involved in crashes that closed US 35 in Dayton
3
DETOUR: Major water main break affects eastbound West Dorothy Lane
4
Warren County orders emergency road closure
5
US 35 ramps to I-75 North reopen following Dayton crash
About the Author