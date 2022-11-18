DETOUR: Major water main break affects eastbound West Dorothy Lane

Work is underway this evening on a significant water main break on West Dorothy Lane in Kettering.
The break will affect eastbound traffic, east of Southern Boulevard.
The detour for eastbound motorists on West Dorothy Lane is to turn right on Southern Boulevard, left on Stroop Road and left on Far Hills Avenue.
The repair work is anticipated to last several hours.
Once completed, traffic in this area of West Dorothy Lane will be open to one lane in both direction through Wednesday.
Credit: City of Kettering
