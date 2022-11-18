dayton-daily-news logo
X

DETOUR: Major water main break affects eastbound West Dorothy Lane

Local Traffic
By
1 hour ago

Work is underway this evening on a significant water main break on West Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

The break will affect eastbound traffic, east of Southern Boulevard.

The detour for eastbound motorists on West Dorothy Lane is to turn right on Southern Boulevard, left on Stroop Road and left on Far Hills Avenue.

The repair work is anticipated to last several hours.

Once completed, traffic in this area of West Dorothy Lane will be open to one lane in both direction through Wednesday.

Credit: City of Kettering

Credit: City of Kettering

In Other News
1
Warren County orders emergency road closure
2
US 35 ramps to I-75 North reopen following Dayton crash
3
Warren County bridge over I-75 to close Tuesday in Franklin
4
Downtown Dayton to have road closures Sunday for Funk Festival
5
Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic, possibly into...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top