Bruns General Contracting in Tipp City to undergo leadership change

Bruns said choosing Mason as the company’s next leader was not a hard choice. As current executive vice president, Mason has worked closely with Steve and the family at Bruns Enterprises over the years.

Mason started at the company 20 years ago as a project manager and moved into various roles including estimator, chief estimator and executive vice president.

Bruns General Contracting was founded in 1982 when the Bruns family decided to venture out and take advantage of a new market by opening in Tipp City. The business grew from three employees in a rental office to a staff of 75 managing multiple projects throughout the Miami Valley.