Build-your-own breakfast burritos now in Dayton: New food vendor to open soon

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Breakfast on the Run will have a soft opening Thursday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 15, followed by a grand opening on Sept. 19.

All burritos start at $6 with the customers’ choice of a protein (eggs, chorizo, bacon or sausage) and cheese (four-cheese blend or queso chihuahua). Other ingredients like tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, peppers, fried potatoes and salsa is available for an additional charge.

Breakfast on the Run also has sandwiches such as the Egg McDougie with egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese on an English muffin. The business also offers the Skippin’ Burrito, a deconstructed burrito served in a coffee cup.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Underwood, who is originally from California, and Hefley, who is originally from New York, started creating Breakfast on the Run in Dec. 2023 after Underwood made a really good breakfast burrito at home.

He has about five years of experience in the restaurant industry managing places such as Quiznos, Subway and Port of Subs. Underwood has also worked in IT for over 25 years.

Hefley is a full-time student who travels to New York to help out her family. She was active duty in the army for four years and did much of the cooking for her peers.

In a few months, they hope to have a shed like structure on the property instead of tent for Breakfast on the Run.

“Our long term goal is to be a brick-and-mortar and to have a food truck or food trailer,” Hefley said.

She also wants to employee veterans.

MORE DETAILS

Breakfast on the Run is located 1040 E. First St. in a nonsmoking area of the park. It will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Online ordering is available.

For more information, visit breakfastonthe.run or the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@breakfastontherun2).