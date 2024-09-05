The Silos food hall adds final vendor: Ordinarie Fare owner to open new concept

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The menu is entirely gluten-free and designed to ground the body with plant-forward food.

“I opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020, aiming to provide better gluten-free and plant-forward options to Dayton,” said owner Katie Mathews. “Over the last four years, we have grown our community and served our food via pop-ups, a meal delivery service, a brick-and-mortar, and a food truck. To settle into a space at the Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business.”

Indigo will join The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen, KungFu BBQ and Nood Bar by Chef Dane at the food hall.

“Katie brings an awesome culinary expertise and energy,” said Shannon Thomas, who owns The Silos with Wes Hartshorn. “She really knows what she’s doing after running Ordinarie Fare and it’s going to be a great healthy and lighter option to round out our vendor line up.”

Mathews is excited to share food in a place that fosters community.

“We’re bringing Indigo to the Silos to nourish people in body, mind and spirit,” Mathews said. “Doing that alongside the Silos team and the other vendors feels like a wildly special thing to be a part of.”

With the announcement of Indigo, The Silos has reached 100% vendor capacity.

“Having all four food vendors selected is an incredible milestone. The reason being that all four are an absolute perfect group who will grow together over the years,” Hartshorn said. “Everyone is the group genuinely care about hospitality. It’s an attitude, a mindset where all else follows.”

MORE DETAILS

The Silos, located at 810 E. First St., will feature four food vendors and a bar housed inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

Hartshorn said he was inspired to create a food hall that’s built out of shipping containers after traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife, Kathleen. The shipping container idea has been done at places like Railgarten in Tennessee or Detroit Shipping Company in Michigan, but not here in Dayton.

Surrounding the food hall, the landscape will be broken up into four areas: The Front Yard, American Yard, Little India and European Alley. The main entrance through The Front Yard will feature shipping containers with seating within.

Other highlights of the property they hope to complete after the food hall, within the next five years, includes a building on the corner of East First and Meigs Streets that could be home to a coffee shop, a building near the silos that could be an event center or complimentary space to the food hall, four silos that will be Airbnbs and a wild flower garden with paths for people to walk through.

For more information and updates on The Silos, visit the food hall’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@silosdayton).