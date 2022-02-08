Hamburger icon
Business’ donation helps Centerville schools bolster career tech program

Jim Burt (right), president at Ernst Metal Technologies LLC in Moraine, toured the engineering and manufacturing lab space at Centerville High School. CHS engineering teacher Dan Stacy (center) and advanced manufacturing teacher Ryan Muhlenkamp (left) shared information about the tools that are currently available. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

By Nick Blizzard
CENTERVILLE — A Moraine business has donated $7,500 to help buy equipment for Centerville High School students to boost their skills for future jobs.

Ernst Metal Technologies LLC President Jim Burt made the donation that will help the high school purchase a Haas Computer Numerical Control machine, according to Centerville schools.

CNC machines are tools that cut material as programmed on the controller to create items out of plastics, metals, aluminum, wood and many other hard materials, officials said.

“It’s important to Ernst to support local schools and help kids with any opportunities we can, whether it’s working toward a college degree or a career in the skilled trades industry,” Burt said in an announcement by the district.

Burt talked with Centerville High School engineering teacher Dan Stacy and advanced manufacturing teacher Ryan Muhlenkamp about their programs, student experiences, and tools that are currently available, according to the district.

He also shared practical information about the skill sets necessary in today’s manufacturing and engineering industries, which will help as CHS and district leadership develop future programs.

Manufacturers in the region have an average of more than 4,000 job openings each month, which led Centerville to start an advanced manufacturing program with Sinclair Community College in 2018, according to Adam Ciarlariello, the school district’s director of secondary curriculum and instruction.

“We continue to work with local leaders to look at where job growth is happening in our area and to create programs that are a win-win for our students and our region,” he said.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

