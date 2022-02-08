Business’ donation helps Centerville schools bolster career tech program

CENTERVILLE — A Moraine business has donated $7,500 to help buy equipment for Centerville High School students to boost their skills for future jobs.
Ernst Metal Technologies LLC President Jim Burt made the donation that will help the high school purchase a Haas Computer Numerical Control machine, according to Centerville schools.
CNC machines are tools that cut material as programmed on the controller to create items out of plastics, metals, aluminum, wood and many other hard materials, officials said.
“It’s important to Ernst to support local schools and help kids with any opportunities we can, whether it’s working toward a college degree or a career in the skilled trades industry,” Burt said in an announcement by the district.
Burt talked with Centerville High School engineering teacher Dan Stacy and advanced manufacturing teacher Ryan Muhlenkamp about their programs, student experiences, and tools that are currently available, according to the district.
He also shared practical information about the skill sets necessary in today’s manufacturing and engineering industries, which will help as CHS and district leadership develop future programs.
Manufacturers in the region have an average of more than 4,000 job openings each month, which led Centerville to start an advanced manufacturing program with Sinclair Community College in 2018, according to Adam Ciarlariello, the school district’s director of secondary curriculum and instruction.
“We continue to work with local leaders to look at where job growth is happening in our area and to create programs that are a win-win for our students and our region,” he said.
