Business’ donation helps Centerville schools bolster career tech program

He also shared practical information about the skill sets necessary in today’s manufacturing and engineering industries, which will help as CHS and district leadership develop future programs.

Manufacturers in the region have an average of more than 4,000 job openings each month, which led Centerville to start an advanced manufacturing program with Sinclair Community College in 2018, according to Adam Ciarlariello, the school district’s director of secondary curriculum and instruction.

“We continue to work with local leaders to look at where job growth is happening in our area and to create programs that are a win-win for our students and our region,” he said.