Busy Beavercreek Twp. intersection may see major safety improvements near proposed high school

The intersection has seen 22 crashes (36% resulting in injuries) over a five year period. Most crashes were angle or left-turn collisions.

Beavercreek City Schools own land just shy of a mile from the intersection, where they hope to eventually build a new high school. In May, Voters soundly rejected the last bond issue that would have made this happen, with 66% against the levy and 34% in favor, prompting district officials to “put a pause” on their master facilities plan.

The proposed solution is to add left-turn lanes in both directions on Indian Ripple Road (where motorists would turn left either onto Factory Road or into the Narrows Reserve), convert the intersection from stop signs to a traffic signal, and improve sight distance by clearing out obstructing brush. Additional work would include new traffic advisory signs, a new 11-ft side path, drainage improvements, intersection lighting, and bridge widening.

The project is estimated at $5.5 million. The county engineer secured $2.2 million from the County Engineers Association of Ohio’s Highway Safety Improvement Program in January of 2023, and another $1.7 million comes from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The project is still in early phases. Construction is not expected to begin until 2027, but the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Greene County Engineer’s Office are seeking public feedback about the proposed changes by Jan.17.

The engineer’s office asks that residents submit their opinions via the project website or to the project manager at sam.scarfo@greenecountyohio.gov. Those interested can also submit comments by mail (615 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385) or by phone (937-562-7504).