Butler Twp. budget includes money for ‘forever chemicals’ evaluation, plans for Benchwood Station

Vogel said further evaluation of the issue in the area of Aullwood Farm would be conducted with assistance from Montgomery County. Details of this proposed project, as well as the exact cost, have yet to be determined.

The remaining ARPA funds have yet to be appropriated, Vogel said.

Just over $3 million has been appropriated to the township’s Harson (TIF) fund, out of which will come funding for the next steps in the planned Miller Lane/Benchwood Station improvement project.

The business district, known for its host of restaurants, hotels, stores and service providers, is set for rebranding and infrastructure improvements meant to enhance the area’s image, appeal and accessibility.

The project, with construction tentatively set to begin in 2023, will incorporate numerous changes to the area — interchange improvements, entryway signage, landscaped medians, a continuous right turn lane from Benchwood Road to head north on Miller Lane, a roundabout at Miller Lane and Maxton Road, additional lighting and street trees along the corridor, plus curb, gutter and sidewalk additions.

The design phase for the project will take place early this year, Vogel said. The entire project is estimated to cost a total of $4 million, with additional funding coming from grants and existing taxes.

The township has budgeted a total of $1.8 million for the general fund, down from $2.9 budgeted in 2021. Vogel said expenditures this year will include basic building maintenance projects, township vehicle and equipment purchases, and overall improvements and upgrades to technology services with a focus on cyber security.