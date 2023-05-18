Butler Twp. quadruple murder: What’s next for this high-profile case?

⋅ Sarah J. Anderson, 41

⋅ Kayla E. Anderson, 15 (Sarah’s daughter)

A third competency evaluation report was due to the court on Wednesday. Here’s where the case stands and what is coming next.

What happened?

Around 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2022, Marlow is accused of walking into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shooting Sarah Anderson. He then walked into the house and shot Kayla Anderson multiple times before returning to the garage and shooting Sarah Anderson again, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

Marlow allegedly went to 7214 Hardwick Place next and entered a detached garage and shot the Knoxes multiple times.

One witness heard gunshots and looked out the window and saw a man who matched Marlow’s description get into an SUV, according to the affidavit. The witness went to 7214 Hardwick Place, where he found the Knoxes dead in the garage.

Marlow was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.

Who is Stephen Marlow?

A grand jury indicted Marlow on 22 charges in connection to the four homicides in November 2022.

Investigators collected home security footage from 7120 Hardwicke Place. They also served a search warrant Marlow’s parents’ home, where he lived, and found a manifesto on what was believed to be Marlow’s computer.

The manifesto included his name and address and discussed conspiracy theories and beliefs his neighbors were sleeper cell terrorists, according to court records. He also reportedly mentioned hearing voices in his head that spoke to him.

Marlow used a storage unit on Dixie Drive to keep firearms and hide them from his mother, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Where does the case stand?

A third competency report was due Wednesday, but the findings were not clear as of Thursday morning.

In December, Marlow’s defense filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and motioned to request a mental competency and serious mental illness evaluation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.

A competency report was due to the court by Feb. 1 with a disposition scheduled for Feb. 7.

On Feb. 10, Judge Dennis Adkins signed an order for a second opinion for competency and sanity. The order noted there was a question as to Marlow’s present competence and if he could work with his defense team, as well as a question to his sanity at the time of the incident.

The second report was due March 29. On April 10, the judge filed an order for a third opinion, which was due Wednesday.

What is next?

The doctor who performed the third evaluation is expected to determine if Marlow is competent to stand trial. If he is found to be incompetent, the doctor will determine if he is currently mentally ill or intellectually disabled.

If Marlow is determined to be intellectually disabled, he could be ordered to live at an institution. If he is determined to be incompetent, the doctor will report if Marlow’s competency could be restored following treatment, according to court records.

The doctor will also establish Marlow’s sanity at the time of the homicides and whether or not he could determine right from wrong. If the doctor reports Marlow was not sane, they will recommend the least restrictive commitment alternative while considering Marlow’s needs and public safety, according to the court order.

When Marlow was indicted in November 2022, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the death penalty was on the table for the case. If it’s determined Marlow has a serious mental illness, he will be ineligible for the death penalty under Ohio law.