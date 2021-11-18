dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wayne Avenue Kroger property sells for $1.75 million

The Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Montgomery County image.
Caption
The Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Montgomery County image.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
Updated 2 minutes ago

According to recent Montgomery County property transaction records, property associated with a Kroger store on 1555 Wayne Ave. in Dayton sold for $1.75 million to a California limited liability company.

The 26,806-square-foot store building at 1555 Wayne, built in 1959, with nearly three acres, was part of the sale, along with associated parcels — about two-tenths of an acre at 1543 Wayne and just over tenth of an acre on Glencoe Avenue, south of the store.

ExploreFREE turkeys: VA, Dayton VFW post to give away turkeys to veterans

The buyer, OCV Dayton, is a limited liability company with a Petaluma, Calif. mailing address. The seller was Park Real Estate Investments, a Savannah, Ga. LLC.

The purchasing LLC shares a mailing address with Oak Cap Ventures, which describes itself as a “boutique private entrepreneurial investment group focused on value investing in the net leased retail and shopping center sectors.”

Records gave the sale date as Tuesday.

Questions were sent to representatives of Kroger.

Bill Budke, an employee of Beem LLC, places a red cone in the milk and break aisle as he works on relocating a cooler inside a Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave. in this 2011 photo.
Caption
Bill Budke, an employee of Beem LLC, places a red cone in the milk and break aisle as he works on relocating a cooler inside a Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave. in this 2011 photo.

In August 2020, the property of a Kroger store on Smithville Avenue sold for more than $6 million.

At the time, a Kroger spokeswoman said the company had no immediate plans to close the store. The spokeswoman, Erin Rolfes, added then that Kroger was a tenant on the property, not an owner.

In June 2021, the Dayton Daily News reported that the Kroger stores on Smithville Road in Dayton and Spinning Road in Riverside were to close when the new Woodman Drive Kroger is opened.

In Other News
1
Kroger to sell Bed, Bath & Beyond products online and in stores next...
2
Local experts: ‘Seeing the fear in kids’ faces when they’re having a...
3
Skies clear overnight for longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
4
Scott Anger named acting sheriff for Greene County
5
Delta’s second wave? Cases, hospitalizations increasing in Ohio again

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top