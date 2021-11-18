Wayne Avenue Kroger property sells for $1.75 million

According to recent Montgomery County property transaction records, property associated with a Kroger store on 1555 Wayne Ave. in Dayton sold for $1.75 million to a California limited liability company.
The 26,806-square-foot store building at 1555 Wayne, built in 1959, with nearly three acres, was part of the sale, along with associated parcels — about two-tenths of an acre at 1543 Wayne and just over tenth of an acre on Glencoe Avenue, south of the store.
The buyer, OCV Dayton, is a limited liability company with a Petaluma, Calif. mailing address. The seller was Park Real Estate Investments, a Savannah, Ga. LLC.
The purchasing LLC shares a mailing address with Oak Cap Ventures, which describes itself as a “boutique private entrepreneurial investment group focused on value investing in the net leased retail and shopping center sectors.”
Records gave the sale date as Tuesday.
Questions were sent to representatives of Kroger.
In August 2020, the property of a Kroger store on Smithville Avenue sold for more than $6 million.
At the time, a Kroger spokeswoman said the company had no immediate plans to close the store. The spokeswoman, Erin Rolfes, added then that Kroger was a tenant on the property, not an owner.
In June 2021, the Dayton Daily News reported that the Kroger stores on Smithville Road in Dayton and Spinning Road in Riverside were to close when the new Woodman Drive Kroger is opened.
About the Author