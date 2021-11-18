Wayne Avenue Kroger property sells for $1.75 million

Questions were sent to representatives of Kroger.

Caption Bill Budke, an employee of Beem LLC, places a red cone in the milk and break aisle as he works on relocating a cooler inside a Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave. in this 2011 photo.

In August 2020, the property of a Kroger store on Smithville Avenue sold for more than $6 million.

At the time, a Kroger spokeswoman said the company had no immediate plans to close the store. The spokeswoman, Erin Rolfes, added then that Kroger was a tenant on the property, not an owner.

In June 2021, the Dayton Daily News reported that the Kroger stores on Smithville Road in Dayton and Spinning Road in Riverside were to close when the new Woodman Drive Kroger is opened.