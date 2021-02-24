Can you help Dayton police ID U.S. Post Office robber?

Dayton police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a U.S. Post Office branch last month while armed with a knife in Dayton.
The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at the post office at 557 Salem Ave.
Dayton police on Wednesday released video that shows the suspect, who believed to stand about 5 feet, 8 inches and weigh 175 pounds with long hair that was tied in back. He left the post office in a red vehicle, detectives said.
Anyone who recognizes him or who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.