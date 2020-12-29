X

Can you ID Washington Twp. and Centerville package thief?

Crime & Law | 22 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a Grinch who stole packages two days before Christmas from the front porch of homes in Washington Twp. and Centerville.

The Dec. 23 theft at a home on Yankee Cove Court in Washington Twp. was captured on a doorbell camera, according to a social media post on Monday from the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after the theft, a second theft was reported in Centerville involving the same woman.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765.

Montgomery County, we need YOUR help! On December 23, 2020, an unknown white female stole a package from the front...

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Monday, December 28, 2020

