Can you ID Washington Twp. and Centerville package thief?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a Grinch who stole packages two days before Christmas from the front porch of homes in Washington Twp. and Centerville.
The Dec. 23 theft at a home on Yankee Cove Court in Washington Twp. was captured on a doorbell camera, according to a social media post on Monday from the sheriff’s office.
Shortly after the theft, a second theft was reported in Centerville involving the same woman.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765.
