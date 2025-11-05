Candidates for Beavercreek council, schools in close race in first election results

In the Beavercreek Board of Education race, JoAnn Rigano led the pack as of about 8 p.m., followed by Carl Fischer IV and Krista Hunt. Challengers Nathan Boone and Claire Chinske are trailing behind by a thin margin.

Thousands of votes have yet to be counted.

Beavercreek City Council

Duerr and Schwartz are incumbents running for reelection. The third seat is held by Councilwoman Joanna Garcia, who is term-limited.

All five candidates for city council cited property taxes and city funding as one of their top priorities. The city relies heavily on property taxes, which has become a flashpoint in Ohio politics as groups seek to abolish them. Beavercreek is one of only three cities in Ohio to rely almost solely on property tax and to not have an income tax.

Beavercreek School Board

Rigano, Fischer, and Hunt’s seats are all up for election this November, with all incumbents running for reelection to the five-person body.

School funding and overcrowding were top of mind for each candidate interviewed by this newspaper, though many candidates differed on ways of addressing it.

Several candidates also expressed concerns about school funding and property taxes, as well as the continuous problem of bullying in schools.