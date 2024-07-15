Car crashes through Kettering house’s front door; driver, kids, resident OK

The car ended up half-in and half-out of the house, leaving a gaping hole. Sanford said one person was in the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Sanford said the driver was cited for failure to control, and the crash remains under investigation.

According to neighbors who quickly went to the scene, the man who was driving the car was very apologetic and told them he had blacked out. The neighbors tried to calm two young children who were in the car at the time of the crash, saying they were shaken up, but not badly injured.