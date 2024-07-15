BreakingNews
Car crashes through Kettering house's front door; driver, kids, resident OK

KETTERING — A house was significantly damaged but no one was seriously injured when a car smashed into a home’s front door on Kenosha Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Kettering Police Lt. Chris Sanford said the driver of the car lost control after coming through the intersection of Mengel Drive and Kenosha, first hitting a fence, then the house.

The car ended up half-in and half-out of the house, leaving a gaping hole. Sanford said one person was in the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Sanford said the driver was cited for failure to control, and the crash remains under investigation.

According to neighbors who quickly went to the scene, the man who was driving the car was very apologetic and told them he had blacked out. The neighbors tried to calm two young children who were in the car at the time of the crash, saying they were shaken up, but not badly injured.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

